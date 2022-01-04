Jammu: One person was killed and about a dozen were injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a tourist bus turned turtle in the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel in the afternoon.

Officials said preliminary inquiry suggests the bus bearing registration number JK02AT 6530 collided with another vehicle and turned turtle in the tunnel resulting in the death of a person and injuries to others.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately known.

Among those with injuries, three have been admitted to Government Medical College, Anantnag and the remaining persons are undergoing treatment at SDH Banihal.

The movement of vehicles on the NH has been suspended following the accident.