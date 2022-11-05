Srinagar (J&K): PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, during the reception ceremony of the new joining at the party headquarters in Srinagar on Saturday said her priorities are not elections but to bring the people of Jammu and Kashmir out of the stifling atmosphere.

She said, "The atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir is making people feel anxious and uneasy. Everyone is feeling afraid to talk. Amidst this situation, thoughts and expressions of opinion are also guarded. Youths are being arrested and transferred to jails outside Jammu and Kashmir and then it is not possible for the parents of these poor youths to meet their children."

"In the midst of this situation, the party's priorities are to work to bring people out of this dangerous and fearful environment and struggle to bring back the rights that have been taken away," she further said.

In the presence of Mehbooba Mufti, many people from the Bandipora district joined the party. Among them is advocate Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, businessman Mushtaq Ahmed Parry, Asif Khan, Bashir Ahmed Parry, Shabir Ahmed Khan, Zahoor Parry, and Faisal Javed. Senior party leader Syed Naeem Akhtar Andrabi, Asia Naqash, senior leader Anjum Fazli, district president Bandipora Mohammad Abdullah Wani, and constituency in-charge Sonawari Tahir Qadri were also present.