Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday decided to continue restrictions on the Muharram processions in Srinagar. This comes days after the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, on August 3, directed the administration to take a call on the Muharram procession within three days

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad, in an order, said: “In view of security concern of the district with respect to the Muharram, the processions therein can’t be allowed on the Guru-Bazar towards Buchwara and Abi-Guzar towards Zadibal routes respectively, keeping in the public interest, law and order and security."

He said a detailed meeting involving all the field magistrates, police officers, and leaders of the Shia community was held wherein they were briefed about the routes allowed/disallowed for Muharram processions in Srinagar. “Numerous groups have attempted to hijack the processions to advance their objectives and indication came from within the Shia community at different times thereby disallowing the processions from the last 32 years on certain routes.

The Srinagar city Muharram processions from Lal-Bazar to Zadibal has not been curbed since 1990 and is facilitated by the district administration by way of providing alternative routes backed by elaborate administrative and security support system. Thus the Muharram processions on the routes mentioned in writ petition in Srinagar have not been curbed but rerouted to avoid inter community clashes and also to prevent the secessionist network from hijacking it,” the order read attributing the same to intelligence agencies.

Meanwhile, Srinagar police, in a statement, imposed restriction on the Muharram procession from the Guru Bazar towards Buchwara and Abi-Guzar towards Zadibal routes respectively in the city. “General public is requested to respect rule of law and don’t appreciate/endorse any rumour regarding procession or rally," the statement reads.