Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A massive fire broke out on Friday at the Srinagar's Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla on Friday night after which patients undergoing treatment there were shifted to other hospitals.

"The fire started at the hospital's emergency theatre but later engulfed the whole building. Men and machinery tried hard to douse the fire," Dr Suhail Ahmad, Medical Superintendent, B&J Hospital, said.

"Right now I cannot confirm the cause of the fire. All patients are safe, no injuries have been reported so far. The patients were shifted to other hospitals of the city, including SKIMS Bemina," he added.

Panic gripped the patients, attendants and the administration of the hospital. Heavy blasts were also heard due to the explosion of gas cylinders.

"The fire caused chaos in the whole hospital. Trauma, recovery and emergency wards were on fire," an attendant said, adding, "it might be short circuit or negligence. We heard the sound of gas cylinders exploding. No one is telling us what is happening, everyone here is worried."

Situated in the Barzulla locality of Srinagar city, the hospital is the only super-speciality facility for the treatment of bone and joint diseases in the Valley.