New Delhi: The trial in the 1997 tragic fire incident in Uphaar cinema, which claimed 59 lives and injured 100 others, has been closed by Delhi's Patiala House Court after the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy Neelam Krishnamurthy pardoned two employees of the cinema hall.

In the tragic accident of June 13, 1997, 59 people die of asphyxiation after a fire broke out in south Delhi's Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi movie 'Border' while 100 were injured in the subsequent stampede.

In November last year, a Delhi court awarded a seven-year jail term to the cinema hall owners Sushil and Gopal Ansal.

President of the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy Neelam Krishnamurthy had accused Deepak Kathpalia and PS Sharma, two employees of the Ansal brothers of abusing and misbehaving with her. On August 11, 2017, the court had framed charges against both the employees for abusing Neelam Krishnamurthy. On July 1, 2017, the court had ordered both the employees to tender an unconditional apology to Neelam Krishnamurthy and get that apology published in newspapers.

However, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma has disposed of the case after Neelam Krishnamurthy pardoned both the employees. It may be recalled that Neelam Krishnamurthy had complained in the Patiala House Court on April 15, 2017, that she was threatened by the two employees.

