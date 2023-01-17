Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): To address rising fuel prices and pollution levels, a group of friends in Srinagar have started Kashmir's first electric bicycle renting service in collaboration with Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL). These e-bikes are aimed 'not only to provide an alternative mode of transportation but also to reduce pollution levels in the city.'

"We started the project by the name 'Curve Electric' 15 days back in the city. Currently, we have a fleet of over 100 battery-cum pedal operated bicycles. These e-bikes will not only provide an alternative mode of transportation but also reduce pollution levels," Zubair Bhat, director and co-founder of Curve Electric told ETV Bharat.

He said that these e-bikes are technologically advanced, GPS-enabled, and have a top speed of 25 km/h with a 55-kilometer range per charge. Their aim of starting this service was to do their bit to reduce pollution in Srinagar city, he said, adding that they were estimating that around 750 metric tonnes of carbon would be saved by this venture in a single year besides reducing burden of fuel prices.

Also Read: EPFO staff in Jammu get bicycles to cut carbon

Zubair Bhat further said, "We have been authorised to operate 200 e-bikes but currently we have a fleet of over 100 e-bikes stationed at the major locations of the city. We are setting up docking at several locations of the city, which include Illahi Bagh, Soura, TRC, Kothi Bagh, Raj Bagh, Sanat Nagar, Islamia College, Botanical Garden, Kashmir University, Bemina and other places too. For now our e-bikes are available for commuters at Dalgate, Islamia College, Nishat Garden and Kashmir University."

Speaking about the renting and tracking of e-bikes, he said, "If any rider tries to tamper with the battery, we will receive an alert on our mobile phones. We can also remotely turn off its battery if any suspicious movement is detected. Considering the weather in the Valley, we installed MTB tyres on bicycles that can be used in all types of snow. Although it is unisex, we added some feminine colors to honor the contribution that women cyclists make."

"In order to utilize the service, the commuter has to provide both phone number and Aadhar card for the first time use but from second use only phone number is required. The commuter has to pay Rs 0.90 per minute, and payments can be made at the docking station in either online or offline mode. There will be a special discount for commuters renting e-bikes for longer hours. Also, e-bikes won't be available during nights as cycling during dark hours is not advisable," he adds.