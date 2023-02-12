Srinagar: The President on Sunday appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice said that the President had appointed Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Gauhati High Court Judge, as CJ of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice NK Singh was born on March 1, 1963, in Imphal to Justice N Ibotombi Singh of the Gauhati High Court, who was the first Advocate General of Manipur, and N Gomati Devi. He briefly practised in the Supreme Court before shifting to the Gauhati High Court where he was designated as a senior advocate in 2008.

In 2011, Justice Singh was sworn in as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court and in 2012, he was made a permanent judge. He was appointed a judge of the Manipur High Court upon its creation in 2013. He was later transferred to the Gauhati High Court in 2018.