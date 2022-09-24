Srinagar (J&K): The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only link between Kashmir valley and rest of the world was blocked for vehicular traffic on Saturday due to shooting stones in J&K's Ramban district, officials said. "Traffic movement disrupted at Cafeteria, Mehar Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to shooting stones," a J&K Traffic Police official said today morning.

In a subsequent statement this afternoon, the Traffic Police official said that traffic was plying on Mughal road and SSG (Srinagar Sonmarg Gumri) road. "However, traffic movement disrupted on Jammu-Srinagar NHW due to continuous shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh and Mehad in Ramban area," said the official.

Pertinently, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was on Wednesday also closed for traffic on the same spot due to landslides and rockslides at Cafeteria turn of Ramban. District Administration has deployed machinery and manpower to ensure the restoration of traffic on the national highway as a large number of vehicles have been stranded on the highway till the latest reports.

