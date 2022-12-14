Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti visited the Nilora area of Pulwama district to offer condolences to the bereaved family of party worker Muhammad Amin Shah. Talking on the sidelines with the media, Mufti said "the current government claims that it has zero tolerance for corruption but almost every recruitment has been facing scams for the last four years."

Talking about recruitment after 2019 in the state, Mufti said "malpractices are carried out deliberately. The youth work had and later come to know that the exam has been rigged. The J & K administration is responsible for the recruitment scams but instead of punishing the culprits, youth are being punished. The administration is sabotaging the future of the local youth."

Also read: 'Just another surveillance tactic': Mehbooba Mufti on Center's Unique Family ID move

Slamming the administration, Mufti said, "Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment. The youth has always been viewed with deep suspicion. The doors of employment are being deliberately closed for the youth here, while doors to the prison are always open for Kashmiris."