New Delhi: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha released the Digital J&K Vision Document which mentions the proposal to create an authentic, verified and reliable database for all families of the Union territory, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the move calling it another 'surveillance tactic' by the Central government.

Such a move also highlights the 'widening trust deficit' between the government and Kashmiris, Mufti said. "Creating ‘a unique family ID’ for J&K residents is emblematic of the widening trust deficit especially post-2019. Kashmiris are viewed with deep suspicion & this is another surveillance tactic to tighten the iron grip on their lives," she wrote on Twitter.

The proposed move to allot "Family ID" has been welcomed by the BJP but several other parties have raised concerns over personal data safety. According to the vision document, "Each family will be provided with a unique alpha-numeric code called JK Family ID. The data available in the family database would be used to determine eligibility through automatic selection of beneficiaries for receiving social benefits."

"The database would identify each and every family in J&K and would collect the basic data of the family, provided with the consent of the family, in a digital format." The document further reads that all the applicable laws and regulations in respect of data protection shall be complied with in the management of data.