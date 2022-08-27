New Delhi: In the likely scenario of former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad throwing in his lot in the Chief Ministerial race after floating his own party, as heavily speculated, local parties such as Apni Party and People's Conference will also support the veteran leader's campaign, a source close to Azad said on Saturday.

"He (Azad) is in touch with all the like-minded secular parties. His announcement to form a new party is likely to hurt Apni Party and People's Conference, who do not have dynamic leadership in J&K as they have an image of having been propped up by the BJP.

So we can expect that these two parties could also join the Azad campaign," the source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said. He also pointed out that 'being the tallest leader in J&K', Azad "will be the foremost candidate for the CM post." "Everyone will support him," he said.

"Azad Sahab is a great leader and enjoys the respect of masses not just in Jammu Kashmir but at the national level as well. His relations with Rahul Gandhi were not good as he himself has pointed out in his resignation letter. Azad has no personal issues with Sonia Gandhi, but the way Rahul Gandhi is heading the party forced Azad to quit the party," he stated.

Midway through the conversation, a senior J&K Congress leader contacted the source. Upon inquiry for a comment, the latter noted that "Congress is still trying to contact Azad for his return but there's no way now that Azad Sahab would return. He has made up his mind and will flaunt a new party."

Questioned about the party's stand on the restoration of Article 370, the source said that "restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019 position of Jammu and Kashmir will be part of the party's manifesto and the foremost condition would be the restoration of statehood with constitutional guarantees."

This comes amid similar strong reactions from others in the Jammu Kashmir unit of the grand old party. "We see Azad's resignation as an attempt to harm the growing popularity of the Congress, especially in Jammu and Kashmir ... Modi's tearful farewell to the former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha (in February 2021) was an indication of the recent developments," Working President of the JKPCC, Raman Bhalla, said in a press conference.

"Rahul Gandhi is the only mass leader who is talking about the fate of the poor under the Modi regime. He is trying to wake this deaf-and-dumb government up," he said, adding, "He is speaking about Bharat Jodo but the forces that are creating the walls of hatred are being supported," Bhalla further noted.

Meanwhile, Apni Party and People's Conference, led respectively by Altaf Bukhari and Sajjad Gani Lone, have in recent times been marked as comparatively moderate among parties from the valley for their stands on most issues plaguing the Union Territory. On August 26, the same day Azad resigned from Congress, Apni Party chief Bukhari attended a meeting in neighbouring Jammu where he avoided any comments on the Article 370 issue, saying the matter was in the Supreme Court.

In the same meeting, Bukhari also thanked the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for their 'prompt clarification' on the subject of addition of voters from outside the UT into the J&K electoral role. Lone, a former separatist turned political leader, has on the other hand been a chequered character.

Largely reported back in 2018 to be in talks with a rebellious section within JKPDP (People's Democratic Party) backed by BJP after the BJP-PDP government collapsed in the erstwhile state, Lone was put under house arrest in following months in 2019. Flash forward three years, supporting an Azad-led government is expected to push Lone nearer to power in the current scenario in Kashmir.