Srinagar: Amid speculations of a new J&K-based party being floated by veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad a day after he resigned from Congress, former Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, speaking to ETV Bharat, welcomed the possibility, suggesting that the party should operate not just within the Union Territory but throughout India.

"He (Azad) is a national-level leader, not a state-based one. Therefore, if he launches a party, it too should appear as a nationwide entity, just like Aam Aadmi Party. I welcome any such decision, and he is free to contest the assembly elections if he wishes to," Abdullah said. He, however, refused to comment on whether the newly formed party should join the PAGD (People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) ranks.

Meanwhile, a source close to the erstwhile Congress leader confirmed that the latter was going to convene a meeting at 6 pm on Saturday with his close allies and ex-Congress MLAs who resigned following his departure from the party. The meeting is expected to revolve around possible next steps, including the formation of the new party.