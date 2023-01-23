Ganderbal girl gives wings to her dreams clearing JKAS Exams

Ganderbal(Jammu and Kashmir): Hardships and challenges are no hurdles if a person has the will and determination to achieve a goal in life. This was proven by Saima Ahad, a girl hailing from the Yangoora area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district who cleared the JKAS (Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service) examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday by JKPSC (Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission).

Currently, Saima Ahad serves as an accountant assistant and has pursued B.Tech in electronics and communications from Kashmir University. Saima said that she did her schooling at a private school at HMT Srinagar and passed her inter from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothibagh.

“I completed my B.Tech in electronic and communications from Kashmir University and after completing my engineering I went to the University of Kashmir to pursue MBA though I left it midway and started preparing for the civil services,” Saima said. She also said that it was her third attempt which has yielded the results, adding that in the last two attempts, she couldn’t qualify but was determined to achieve her goal. “ By the grace of God and with the support of my family I have achieved the feat."

Saima said that she did group studies and went to Delhi for some time where she along with other fellow students prepared for the examinations. Saima attributed her success to the hard work and support of her family. “Hard work and dedication never go to waste. My parents supported me a lot throughout my journey. They were never forceful about my career plans,” she said.

Saima said that it wasn’t an easy task though, adding that besides balancing her work and preparation family issues too were challenging.

“My father suffered a stroke in 2018 and since then he has been bedridden. I had to take care of my siblings and other family members supported me in this. One must have will and determination to succeed in life and shape the dreams," she said.