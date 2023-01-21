Malda: The name Kaliachak really conjures up images of counterfeits, smuggling, bombs, and violence by criminals. But Kaliachak is also changing with each passing day. Many new doctors, engineers and educational personalities are emerging from this area. Alisha added new feathers to Kaliachak's cap.

She has also won accolades in the famous universities abroad. West Bengal's Kaliachak is proud of her success. Alisha Ibkar is a resident of Nayagram, Rajnagar Gram Panchayat in Kaliachak. Her father Hajerul Ibkar is a doctor by profession. Mother Tanya Rahmat is a local Baburhat primary school teacher.

She is well-known throughout the district as an educator. In 2015, she was awarded the Education Award. Her contribution to the spread of education in the area is undeniable. Alisha's sister Alifia is also a gifted student, who studied Geology at Presidency College, Kolkata, and is currently a researcher in Delhi.

Although born in a remote village of Kaliachak, her parents' dream was to get their daughter admitted to an English medium school. As there was no such school in the area, they admitted her to an English medium school in Farakka. Alisha, meritorious since childhood, cleared her secondary school with success. Not only in studies, but she also had free movement in sports, painting, and other cultural arenas. NTPC gave Alisha the all-rounder award after looking into all aspects.

Later, Alisha went to Aligarh Muslim University for higher education. She started studying in the science department. But she wanted to study English. They obeyed her will and started studying English and showed tremendous promise. At the university level, she not only won a gold medal as the best student, but also the gold medal as the best player, best painter, and best essayist.

In the end, she was given the best award by Aligarh University. After that, she received her master's degree in English from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. She studied English at Jamia Millia University, Delhi got a PhD.

Just then, the central government published the recruitment notice for the post of English professor at Aligarh Muslim University. She joined the university as a professor in 2017 after passing the examination. For higher education, Alisha was selected as a Commonwealth Scholar a year ago and went to the world-famous Warwick University in England. She started studying in the Applied Theatre Masters course there.

She became the first to score 78 per cent marks in the final examination. She was felicitated at Warwick University's annual convocation on January 17. From there, she told the family that her insistence on being the first to glorify the name of the country on foreign soil.

Mother Tanya Rahmat is proud of her daughter's success "I am really proud of my daughter," she told ETV Bharat over the phone. "Alisha is a girl from a remote village. Her hard work and efforts have made her stand in this place today. She has dreamt since childhood that she has to reach the top," her mother said.