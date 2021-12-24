Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): One militant has been killed in the ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The encounter broke out in the Mumanhal locality of the Arwani area of the district early Friday morning, police said.

"Encounter has started at Mumanhal (Arwani), area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir zone police tweeted.

Soon after, the police added that one militant had been killed in the gunfight and searches were going on in the area.

Earlier, based on specific inputs regarding the presence of militants, a joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. As soon as the team approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering the gunfight, the police added.