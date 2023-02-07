Srinagar: Amidst escalation of tension between India and China over the control of LAC (Line of Actual Control), the Indian army, on Tuesday sent a strong message to its neighbouring state stating that the Indian army was prepared to give an appropriate response to any adverse aggressive designs of China in the Ladakh sector.

Addressing the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony in Srinagar GoC Headquarters after giving certificates of appreciation, General officer Commanding in Chief Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said that Indian army has maintained the integrity of the country was being ensured through physical patrolling and technical means.

After giving certificates to 77 army battalions and units for showing exemplary performance in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories, Dwivedi said, “On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services”.

Assuring that talks to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation at diplomatic and operational levels is underway, Dwivedi said, "The security situation in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the Northern and Western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the Nation. We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our National Interests".

"Of late, a dual strategy of sending drugs as well as weapons through drones is being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric. The cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides succour to terrorism. The Security Forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter-drone measures to curb the menace," he said.

On the steps taken for improving the lives of soldiers and local residents of Ladakh, he said, “Special clothing in seven layers and mountaineering equipment are being designed to increase the capability of soldiers in high altitude areas (HAA). The study of Intermittent Oxygen Inhalation has been initiated with an aim to improve the overall health conditions in acclimatisation of combat soldiers, deployed for more than one year in HAA".

Not only that the army, to improve the communication system in the entire are has identified 144 villages in remote areas of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir for installation of 4G/5G towers. “Pan-India Project of Network for Spectrum has reached completion in the last one year and approximately 57 per cent of this project is rolled out in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” the commander said. “Assistance in terms of sharing tower space and support infrastructure is being provided to telecom service providers so that this critical facility reaches the population residing in remote border villages," he added.