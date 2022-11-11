Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad at a joining ceremony in Srinagar on Friday said since elections are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir there is uncertainty among the people and political leaders, which needs to be addressed. He said that his party has come to do politics of unity in Jammu and Kashmir and to defeat the politics of hatred and division.

"The central government should hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir soon to end the ongoing political uncertainty here. The non-holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir for the last eight years has created uncertainty among the people and political leaders, which needs to be removed," he said.

"Efforts should be made to bring back the youths who have strayed from the path of peace so that their parents can live peaceful lives," he said. On the question of negotiating with Pakistan, Azad said that only the central government could take the decision.

"Youths are protesting for employment every day in Jammu and Kashmir while daily wagers are on the streets for years, but no attention is being paid to them. I have come to do the politics of unity in Jammu and Kashmir to defeat the politics of hatred and division," said Azad.