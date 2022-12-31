Srinagar (J&K): Kashmir division witnessed 93 successful encounters in 2022 in which 172 militants were killed while reporting 37 per cent less recruitment of militants besides recovering 360 weapons. Kashmir Zone Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said in a tweet that a total of 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir during the year 2022 in which 172 militants including 42 foreign militants were killed.

He said that most militants were from Lashkar-e-Taiba/TRF (108) followed by JeM (35), Hizbul Mujahideen (22), Al-Badar (4) and AGUH (3) outfits. "In the year 2022, there were 100 new recruitments of militants which is 37 per cent less than last year and out of 100 newly recruited militants 65 were killed, 17 were arrested while 18 are still active. Most (74) had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba," he said.

He said that besides 360 weapons, IEDs, cluster bombs and grenades were recovered, thereby averting major tragedies. "A huge quantity of arms (360) including 121 AK series rifles, 08 M4 carbines and 231 pistols were recovered during clashes and vandalism of modules this year. Besides, the timely seizure of IEDs, cluster bombs and hand grenades prevented major terrorist incidents," he said.

The ADGP said that militants killed 29 civilians in 2022 and all militants except two involved in the killing of civilians have been neutralized. He said that 26 security personnel including 14 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were killed in the attacks and the militants involved have been neutralized.

He also tweeted that on the law and order front. The police achieved 100 per cent success in maintaining peace and stability. "From 2,897 law and order incidents in 2016 it has come down to 26 minor incidents in 2022. No civilian has lost lives in firing while dealing with law and order issues in the last three years." The DGP also said that there was no hartal, no street violence, no incident of stone pelting especially at encounter sites, no internet shutdown, no funeral of slain terrorists, and no flash of terror. All sections of society have benefited.