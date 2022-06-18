Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the Conference of Chief Secretaries, organized on behalf of NITI Aayog. The Prime Minister explored several areas in his address, including educational and skill reforms in the country, economic progress, as well as the establishment of inspirational or model districts. The conference took place in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, according to sources at the event.

"New experiments should be conducted in the Education sector. There is a need for a fully dedicated channel for the sector," Modi said, adding that the states should be taking advantage of award-winning teachers residing there. "Digital training and mobile apps should be used more and more in this regard," the PM said. Notably, he emphasized a unified effort from all to achieve a 5 trillion USD economy before 2047 - when the country celebrates 100 years of its independence.

"If the Centre and the states work together, then this can be easily achieved," he stated, before noting that the plans - both that of the Central Government and the states - would have to 'reach the last person. A special note provided by the PM in this regard was the 'inspiration districts'. "The districts which are backward from the point of view of development will have to be changed from aspirant district to inspiration district," he also said.

In this regard, speaking about the model of Minimum Government Minimum Governance, Modi said that procurement in local bodies can be done through the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal. In this conference, it was resolved to work towards crop management, administrative reforms, development of systematic infrastructure of cities, etc.