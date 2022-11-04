Congress will cancel Agnipath scheme once the party comes to power : Priyanka Gandhi
Published on: 2 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Kangra (HP) : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Agnipath scheme will be cancelled when Congress comes to power at the centre.
Gandhi who was speaking at a rally at Kangra in Himachal Pradesh said, "What we promise, we fulfill that. In Chhattisgarh, we promised farmer’s loan waiver and it was implemented".
