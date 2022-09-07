New Delhi : Prominent G-23 leader in the Congress, Anand Sharma, much to the relief of the party, has expressed solidarity with the Bharat Jodo Yatra and will join the march in Himachal Pradesh. Sharma tweeted, "Expressing my solidarity and conveying best wishes to Rahul Gandhi and all Yatris. Bharat Jodo yatra is a mission to uphold India's inclusive democracy, to mobilise people against injustice, inequality and intolerance. Also a commitment to strengthen national unity."

"Looking forward to join the Yatra when it reaches near my home state of Himachal enroute to Jammu-Kashmir," he added. Sharma recently quit the Himachal Pradesh steering committee of the Congress alleging that he was being ignored. The party hopes to put up a united face and Sharma was invited to join the Yatra, but will join in Himachal which is his home state.

Also Read--Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to sleep in container for next 150 days

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that this will be a turning point in Indian politics and will mark a new beginning. "A day when India's oldest political party will launch the longest padyatra ever undertaken. It is a sombre day, a day for quiet reflection and renewed resolve. This is a turning point in Indian politics. It marks a new beginning." Jairam said (IANS)