Sonipat: Nihang Community on Wednesday released a video of Lakhbir Singh before his death. In the video, deceased Lakhbir Singh was seen stating that he was paid to visit the Kundli border. Lakhbir was also sharing a contact number to Nihang community member in the video.

On October 15, the body of Lakhbir Singh was found hanging on the barricade near Kisan Manch on the Singhu border. The Nihang Sikhs claimed that Lakhbir Singh had tried to sacrilege the Guru Granth because of which they had killed him. Four Nihang Sikhs have surrendered before the police in connection with the case.

Out of the four, one accused named Sarabjit was sent to a seven-day remand by the court on Saturday. Later, three more accused have been sent to police remand by the court.

Earlier, a picture of Nihang Chief Baba Aman Singh with senior BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar was circulated on the social media platform.

