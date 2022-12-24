New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches in Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir against some terror funding suspects on Saturday. The NIA officials are suspecting that several persons are having connection with terror activities and funding case.

On Friday the NIA had raided several locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with a case related to militancy funding, local inputs said. As per the inputs, the NIA sleuths launched the raids at 13 locations across Kashmir valley in the case. Among the places raided were two locations in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

According to sources, the NIA team raided the house of retired police sub-inspector Mohammad Ahsan Mir in Darbhanga area of Pulwama. A raid was also conducted in Awantipora area of Pulwama district where the houses of Muhammad Imran Wani, son of Abdul Ghani and Shizan Baig son of Gulzar Ahmed in Charsoo Awantipora were searched. According to the latest reports, no one has been arrested during the raids so far.