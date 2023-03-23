Chandigarh: The Haryana Police on Thursday nabbed a woman in the fugitive Amritpal Singh case for allegedly harbouring the Waris Punjab De Chief and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in the state's Kurukshetra district, an official said.

The accused woman nabbed from Shahabad in Kurukshetra district has been identified as Baljit Kaur. "We have nabbed the woman who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told a media agency. He also said the woman knew Papalpreet Singh for over two years.

Officials further said that Papalpreet Singh is considered one of Amritpal Singh's mentors and had been working closely with the radical preacher. He was seen driving the motorcycle on which Amritpal Singh rode pillion while escaping the police crackdown on his outfit on Saturday. The two-wheeler was found abandoned near a canal in Jalandhar.

The chief, Amritpal may enter Uttarakhand via Shahabad via Yamunanagar, sources said. The Haryana police have alerted the Uttarakhand police in this regard. According to sources, the central agencies have held a secret meeting with the intelligence agencies of Punjab in the Amritpal case. The investigation agencies of Punjab have handed over all the documents related to Amritpal to the central agencies.

Also read: Amritpal Singh's supporters take out rally in Raipur; Chattisgarh police serves notice

A device has also been recovered from Amritpal's hideout, which has a recording of his conversation with ISI people across the border. The central investigative agencies have decided to conduct a CFL (Central Forensic Laboratory) investigation of all the recovered documents. Following this, soon the evidence related to this case can be sent to Hyderabad for investigation, sources said.

The Punjab Police on Tuesday issued pictures of Amritpal Singh in different looks that he may potentially use to bluff the police and flee the country. The police also recovered the cars used by Amritpal to flee. Singh abandoned the car and further flee on a motorcycle. According to police, Amritpal Singh visited a Gurudwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar district before changing his clothes and fleeing.

In another development, Punjab police said they have arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of the radical preacher. Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed in the security of Amritpal Singh.

Besides, the photographs and CCTV footage that emerged on social media, show Amritpal using several vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Brezza SUV, an Isuzu pick-up, a motorbike and a motorized cart, to escape with some of his aides. (With Agency Inputs)