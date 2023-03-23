Raipur: A rally was taken out in Raipur in support of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Thursday. The rally, a foot-march, which started from Telibandha ended in front of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in Panchsheel Nagar. The protesters raised slogans in support of Amritpal and also burnt an effigy of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Chattisgarh police serves notice to the organisers for not taking permission from the authorities before holding the rally.

Raipur senior superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal said, "The police were not given any prior information about the rally. Notice has been served to the organisers for taking out the rally without permission." During the rally, the protesters raised slogans praising Amritpal and also criticised the Punjab government and its CM. Baba Budha Saheb committee member Diler Singh said, "Amritpal is innocent. He has not committed any fault. Amritpal has been working to unite the Sikhs. His fight is to keep the youths away from drugs. That is the reason why the government and the security agencies are against him." Singh said they will continue their indefinite strike at Tatibandh Gurdwara till the Sikhs get justice.

Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the local administration was monitoring the situation closely. Baghel said, "Punjab has remained peaceful for years but ever since the new government has been formed, the situation seems to be deteriorating. The way things are going on in the state is very unfortunate. Punjab is a border state and such incidents cannot be ignored."

Also Read: Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab: Mann on Amritpal crackdown

Former minister of Chhattisgarh and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Brijmohan Agarwal termed the rally in support of Amritpal in Raipur as unfortunate. He said that the rally was taken out at a time when the Assembly was in session in the capital.