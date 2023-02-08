Drunken driving: Woman dies after luxury car hits bike-borne couple in Gujarat's Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat): A couple riding a bike were hit by a luxury car leaving a woman dead and a man injured. The accident took place near Nayara Petrol Pump in Vadodara City. The driver of the car was found to be in an inebriated condition and the woman died on the spot while the injured man has been admitted to a hospital, police sources said.

According to Abhay Soni, DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Vadodara, investigation revealed that car driver Snehal Patel travelling along with his friends was driving at a high speed after consuming alcohol. They didn't see the bike. The accused and his friends have been arrested. Investigation is underway, the DCP said.

Also Read: Punjab govt cracks whip on drunken driving at wedding functions

The body of the deceased woman was shifted to mortuary for conducting post mortem. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. While the woman was found dead on the spot, the man sustained bleeding injuries in the accident. The injured man was immediately taken to the hospital. A case of negligent driving has been registered.

The police conducted drunken tests on the driver and passengers in the car. They were found to have consumed alcohol and were later taken into custody. The injured man is recovering in the hospital. The police authorities have warned of stringent action if drivers are involved in drunken driving cases.