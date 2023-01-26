Porbandar: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated across Gujarat with swimmers and individuals unfurling the national flag at sea off the Porbandar coast. Shri Ram Swimming Club has shown its patriotism with a spirit of adventure in the sea. Every year on August 15 and January 26, the members of the Shri Ram Swimming Club hoist the flag in the middle of the sea at Porbandar.

A large number of people gather to see this flag hoisting. Abhay Dattani, a resident of Porbandar, despite being specially abled, has been swimming for years and is physically fit. Abhay Dattani's father said that despite being physically challenged, Abhay is interested in swimming and both father and son swim together.

Similarly, Hansaben of Shri Ram Swimming Club said that every year she hoists the flag in the middle of the sea and with this spirit of adventure, she has also given a message to many women to venture into the sea. Dinesh Parmar, president of Shri Ram Sea Swimming Club, said that the flag hoisting in the middle of the sea is being done with the aim of awakening the spirit of patriotism, along with adventure.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this year. He arrived in India on Wednesday and he was accorded a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Republic Day parade began at 10:30 am on Thursday at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the country's military prowess and cultural diversity.