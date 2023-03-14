Surat: The customs department at the Surat airport on Tuesday arrested two burqa-clad women and seized one kg of gold from their possession. During the security check, the customs officials grew suspicious of the two women and recovered gold from them. An investigation has been started into the seizure.

The women claimed that they had come to buy clothes, but the officials asked why they had brought the gold from Sharjah to Surat. The gold was found hidden in a cover that was kept in a trolley luggage bag. The women were from Sudan and were caught during the checking. They are being interrogated further to get more information from them.

There has recently been an increase in smuggling cases since resumption of international flights. It is learnt that smugglers have adopted various unique techniques to avoid customs checking. The customs officials, on the other hand, have intensified their measures to nab the smugglers. This apart, several measures are being taken to put an end to smuggling cases and other illegal activities in the airport.

Earlier this month, an Air India staff was arrested for smuggling gold at Cochin International airport. The staff was caught with 1.5 kg of gold when he was trying to smuggle it via the green channel. Based on a tip-off, the customs officials arrested him. In January, four men including two contract workers of Air India were held on charges of gold smuggling. In 2022, a flight attendant was arrested at Calicut International airport with 1.25 kg of gold that had been hidden in their shoes.