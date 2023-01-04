Sammed Shikharji row: Jain monk objects to turning shrine into tourist spot

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Jain devotees have launched protests in different parts against the Jharkhand government's decision to turn Shri Sammed Shikharji shrine into a tourist spot and against the ongoing encroachments at the Palitana temple complex in Gujarat.

Noted Jain monk Ratnasundar Surishwarji Maharaj strongly objected to the Jharkhand government's decision, saying they would not allow sale of liquor and consumption of non-vegetarian food anywhere near their places of worship. He also wanted 'vandalism' to stop at Palitana temple atop the Shatrunjay peak in Gujarat. He welcomed the deployment of 24-hour police security at Palitana but asserted this was not enough.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Jainacharya Ratnasundar Surishwarji Maharaj said, "we have always followed the path of peace and non-violence and will continue following it. But when someone attacks our houses and forces us to move out, we will retaliate. We will raise our voices. It is a pilgrimage center for the Jain community and we don’t want millions of people to come and spoil its sanctity."

Surishwarji Maharaj further said, "it is the responsibility of the government to protect every citizen and preserve their culture. No pilgrim site, as well as beliefs and faith of a community, can be hurt in the name of tourism."

Upon being asked whether they would agree if the government imposes a ban on sale of liquor and non-vegetarian food after turning the holy shrine into a tourist spot, Surishwarji Maharaj said, "The government has imposed many laws in several places but we all know the reality. No one follows the rules made by the government. We strictly oppose the consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food and we will not allow it anywhere near our holy shrine."

Also read: Sammed Shikharji row: Jain monk on hunger strike dies; Jharkhand govt faces heat

The Gujarat government has deployed 24-hour Police on Shatrunjay Parvat. Asked about this, Surishwarji Maharaj answered, "we are satisfied with the work done by the police for providing 24 hours security. We are satisfied with the government's decision but we do not completely agree. On behalf of the entire Jain community, I want to thank the government but I also want to remind them that this is just a milestone, not the destination. We request that all the issues of the Jain community are resolved soon."

When asked about what could be the reason behind the sudden increase of such incidents at the place of Jainism, Surishwarji Maharaj replied, "nothing has happened suddenly. Both Sammet Parvat and Shatrunjaya are religious places of the Jain community and at least the trustees should be asked before taking any decision for these places. A decision to declare both these places as tourist spots should've been taken after taking consent of the trustees."