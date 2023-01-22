Ahmedabad: A tableau will be presented from Gujarat in the National Integration Parade in Kartavya Path in Delhi on Republic Day 2023. The tableau will be presented covering "Clean Green Energy Yukt Gujarat". The tableau will be shown to give a message to the country and the world to become self-reliant by generating green and pure energy using renewable energy sources.

The first part of the tableau in the National Parade will feature the world's largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park taking shape at Khavda in Kutch. A young woman in Kutch Traditional attire symbolically holds the sun and the windmill as an inexhaustible source of non-conventional energy. In 2011, the state's first solar park was commissioned at Charanka village in the Patan district of Gujarat. It has become the first village in the country to get 24x7 solar power through BESS. Recently, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Gutsare visited Modhera, which has become self-sufficient with solar energy and was seen appreciating Gujarat's work.

India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The nation will witness the first Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path -- the renamed Rajpath apart from many other additions to the grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces and the display of tableaux--the 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue.

The government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses. The Republic Day celebrations this year will commence on January 23 and culminate on January 30. The theme of Republic Day 2023 celebrations have been planned to reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of Jan Bhagidari, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said.