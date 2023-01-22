New Delhi: India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day coming Thursday. The nation will witness the first Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path -- the renamed Rajpath apart from many other additions to the grand parade by the contingents of the Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces and the display of tableaux.

The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue. The government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses. The Republic Day celebrations this year will commence on January 23 and culminate on January 30. The theme of Republic Day 2023 celebrations have been planned to reflect the Prime Minister’s vision of Jan Bhagidari, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said.

Republic Day Parade by Armed forces

The Garud Special Forces of the Indian Air Force will be marching on the Kartavya Path during this year's Republic Day parade for the first time. Squadron Leader PS Jaitawat will be leading the Garud team as part of the IAF contingent and Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will be the contingent commander. India is all set to showcase Special Forces and made-in-India missile power on the occasion.

This year would also see the first and last participation by Indian Navy's spy plane IL 38 flying over the Kartavya Path. The Republic Day fly-past will comprise 45 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters from the Indian Army. Among the different formations by the IAF officers, Bheem's formation will be new this year.

It will comprise 40 deg Pitch-UP and SU-30 streaming fuel by three aircraft. There will be a total of 13 formations like arrow, abreast, arrowhead, diamond and others by aircraft like Mig-29, Rafale, Jaguar, SU-30 etc. Apart from that in line with the Indian Air Force’s goal of promoting “nari shakti,” Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will lead the force’s marching group.

The proceedings of the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya path will commence with the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the Rashtriya Salute to the President of India. Disha Amrith, lieutenant commander (Lt Cdr) in the Indian Navy, will head the naval contingent including 144 young navy soldiers and a Narishakti tableau as part of contingent.

Republic Day celebrations this year will include many new events

Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival--‘Aadi-Shaurya - Parv Parakram ka’ will be held on January 23, 24, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Meanwhile, 503 dancers selected through Vande Bharatam dance competition will put up a grand cultural show during the Republic Day parade on the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’.

Republic Day 2023 Veer Gatha 2.0: Veer Gatha is a unique project launched as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ last year. This year too, Tri-Services organised virtual as well as face-to-face interaction of school children with gallantry award winners. Students submitted their entries in the form of poems, essays, paintings, multimedia presentations etc. The winners are scheduled to be felicitated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 25 in New Delhi. These winners will also attend the Republic Day parade.

Republic Day 2023 Tableaux: Colourful tableaux from Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other states and Union Territories will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with 'Nari Shakti' being the theme for majority of the floats. The tableaux will depict the nation’s cultural heritage, economic as well as social progress and strong internal and external security.

Among the Union ministries and central government agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs will display two tableaux -- one each by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), while one each will be exhibited by the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Ministry of Culture and the Central Public Works Department that falls under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, a senior official told reporter here.

A preview of many of the tableaux, some of which are still being constructed or given finishing touches, was held at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in the city. “A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments will be part of the R-Day parade. Besides, there will be floats by the Army, Navy and Air Force, and a vehicle will be displayed by the DRDO," the official said.

Asked if there will be a tableau from the Ministry of Railways' side, he said, "No, there is no tableau from Ministry of Railways in this year's parade". The theme adopted this year by various states is largely 'Nari Shakti', besides cultural heritage and other themes, the official said. The West Bengal tableau depicts Durga Puja in Kolkata and celebrates its inscription on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Assam's tableau proudly showcases the legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan and its cultural landmarks including the famous Kamakhya Temple. The central government last year celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general. Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat which thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam.

Republic Day 2023 Bharat Parv: Bharat Parv will be organised at Gyan Path, Delhi from January 26-31 by the Ministry of Tourism. It will showcase Republic Day Tableaux, performances by Military bands, cultural performances, food courts and a crafts bazaar.

School Band Performance at National War Memorial: Eight school bands were selected through the All-India School Band competition organised by the Ministry of Defence in coordination with the Ministry of Education which began performing at the National War Memorial (NVM) from January 15 onwards and will perform till January 22.

Drone Show: The biggest drone Show in India will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures through smooth synchronisation, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones. Beside it, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the beating retreat ceremony on the façade of North and South Block.