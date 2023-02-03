Navsari: While men these days are obsessed with high end luxurious cars for their wedding, a groom in Gujarat's Navsari arrived in his own style at the brides' house with the wedding procession on a bulldozer. The incident took place at Chikhali area in Navsari as the wedding procession of the Keyur Patel reached his bride's house.

The unusual wedding procession mesmerized the people who thronged the spot to have a glimpse of the groom and to welcome him. Some locals were seen amused while others took out their smartphones to make videos of it as the groom made his way to the bride's house. A few youngsters were even seen taking selfies with the groom.

The groom belonging to the Dhodi Patel community of Kaliyari village married according to the tribal tradition. However, what attracted everyone's attention was the choice of the bulldozer to bring the bride home. When asked about his unusual choice, Keyur said he was inspired by a viral video in which the groom was seen arriving at the bride's house in a bulldozer.

As his wedding day approached, his family and friends came up with various choices of cars for the wedding. However, Keyur had decided that he will arrive at the brides' house in his style and chose the bulldozer for the 'baraat'. This is the first time in Navsari district that a bulldozer has been booked for a marriage.

In the videos of the wedding being shared on social media, the bulldozer with the groom in the front is seen heading to the bride's house amid loud music. Ahead of the bulldozer, the baraatis are dancing enthusaistically. When the procession reaches the venue, the bridegroom was carried by his friends on their shoulders to the wedding hall.

Pictures of the groom seated in the front of the bulldozer are also being widely shared on the social media. In the pictures, the groom flanked by two women is seen seated in a decorated sofa. A few cars are seen following the bulldozer.