Published on: 56 minutes ago

Bulldozers remained in news yet again with a groom riding one to reach the wedding venue in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. Ankur Jaiswal, a sub-engineer rode on the blade of the bulldozer along with a child as he ambled from Kurawar towards the wedding venue in the Padhar area of the district. Ankur had wished that he would ride on a bulldozer during his marriage. As the baraatis danced in front of the ambling bulldozer, a huge crowd was watching the unique procession along the way.