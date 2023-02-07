Kutch: Four members of a family have renounced the material world to become Jain monks in the Kutch region of Gujarat, sources said on Monday. The family belongs to the Ajramar sect in Vagad area in Kutch. Mumukshu Piyush Kantilal Mehta, a textile businessman of Bhuj, his wife Purviben, son Meghkumar and nephew Krishnakumar Nikunj Mehta will formally take 'Bhagwati Deeksha' (renunciation), said Dheeraj Doshi, president of Sri Koti Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh.

Dheeraj Doshi said that this development has created a lot of enthusiasm among the Jain community members. Doshi said that the ceremony to felicitate the four family members will be held at Tin City Ground in Bhuj from February 7 to 9.

Also read: Sammed Shikharji row: Jain monk objects to turning shrine into tourist spo

Piyushbhai's wife Purvibe, a textile businessmen, renounced the material world to become a monk. Jain leader Bhadresh Doshi, said that more than 55 monks and nuns from Kutch, Saurashtra, Ahmedabad, Surat and Mumbai had come to Bhuj on a pilgrimage. Sandeep Doshi said that it is a rare phenomenon to leave the world and give up one's established profession.

“Preparations are going on in full swing to conclude this historic Diksha Mahotsav. On February 9, four members are going to renounce this world, get free from the bondage of delusion and attain awareness through the path of truth, non-violence, acharya, aparigraha and brahmacharya and the path of knowledge,” Jain leader Bhadresh Doshi said.