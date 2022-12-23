Surat (Gujarat): As part of its preparation to tackle the fresh spread of Covid, the New Civil Hospital in Surat has set up a 300-bed facility on the premises. Seventeen tonnes of oxygen is also available here. A meeting was held through a video conference with all the officers of the New Civil Hospital of the Health Department, Government of Gujarat. The Central government has also alerted all the State governments regarding the increasing Covid cases in China.

The municipality in Surat ordered all the city's health centres to conduct rapid tests for any patient suffering from a cold and cough. The superintendent of the New Civil Hospital Dr Ganesh Govekar said, "Two cases of Corona have been reported in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. The government has ordered us to make necessary preparations in the New Civil Hospital."

Also read: Covid new variants: Mandaviya to meet with Health Ministers of States, UTs today

Govekar said, "The health department has also been asked to keep hospital beds ready, check oxygen tanks regularly and resume RTPCR tests. More than 400 ventilators and 300 beds are ready in our hospital. A 17-tonne oxygen tank is ready, which lasts for 10 to 15 days. All these facilities have been developed as a part of our preparedness."