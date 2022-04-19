New Delhi: Amid mushrooming of several radical Islamic outfits across India, activities of "sleeper cells" associated with different terrorist organizations have become a major cause of concern for Indian security agencies. The recent developments and incidents of violence that took place in different states across India have pointed out the fact that terrorist organizations are desperately trying to set up sleeper cells to carry out anti-India activities.

"Till a few years back sleeper cells were not a major concern. But of late, the different terrorist organisations have been concentrating on setting up sleeper cells across India by influencing gullible Muslim youths," said a senior intelligence official to ETV Bharat on Tuesday. Following the interrogation of a few arrested members of Ansar al Islam, also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has come to know the modus operandi of the outfit.

Ansar al Islam is closely associated with Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). "Following the interrogation of a few Ansar al Islam members, we come to know that the outfit was trying to set up sleeper cells in Assam to carry out subversive activities in different places across India," said an NIA official on condition of anonymity.

A kingpin of Ansar al Islam, Siful Islam and four other members of the organisation were arrested by the security agencies last month from different places in Assam. Later on, six more new recruits (all Indians) were arrested by the security agencies this month. "Ansar al Islam members have been trying to recruit people to operate their activities in India. First of all, after their enrollment into the organization, they try to indoctrinate and inspire new recruits to join the Jihadi network and create a strong base for AQIS," the official said.

The NIA official said that all State intelligence agencies, as well as NIA branches across India, have been put on alert regarding the presence of Ansar al Islam members. "We believe there are more members of the organization who are trying to lure youths into their organization," the NIA official said. In fact, the intelligence agencies in a report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently have also highlighted the same.

Referring to the recent incidents of violence which were witnessed across different States, the NIA official said, "preliminary investigation suggests that most of the violence has been instigated by organisations associated with different terror groups." Interestingly, the intelligence agencies suspect the involvement of Popular Front of India (PFI) in recent violence that took place in different states. The recent arrest of three members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ), a Tamil Nadu-based organisation for threatening the Karnataka High Court Judge over the hijab verdict, has unearthed its link with the PFI.

Formed in 2004, TNTJ claimed itself a non-political organisation that preaches Islam. Similarly, PFI claimed itself to be a non-political organisation with an aim of fighting for the weaker section of the society. Both PFI and TNTJ are under the scanner of intelligence agencies following their involvement in recent violence across India. "Through their speeches and rallies, these types of organizations try to incite a rebellion and anti-India feelings among youths," another intelligence official said.

Quoting the investigation report, the official said that several terror outfits like Lashkar e Toiba, ISIS have been funding the activities of such India based Islamic organizations. When contacted, former director-general of Border Security Forces (BSF) Prakash Singh said that the recent developments are a matter of serious concern. "It's high time government should check on the mushrooming of radical Islamist outfits in India. There should be close monitoring on the mushrooming of such outfits," said Singh. He admitted that several anti-India organisations might try to create chaos across India "at a time when the government at the centre has adopted zero-tolerance attitude against terrorism."