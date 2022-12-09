New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested an absconding criminal Shahbaz Ansari, who supplied arms and ammunition to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The NIA arrested Shahbaz Ansari alias Shezad from Bulandshahar in the case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicates and gangs based in India and abroad to raise funds and recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in different parts of the country.

“These members executed and planned to execute heinous crimes, including targeted killings, with an intention to strike terror in the minds of the people of the country,” an NIA official said. The case was initially registered on August 4, 2022 at Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, Delhi and re-registered by the NIA on August 26.

Investigations have revealed that arrested Ansari had supplied arms and ammunition to accused Lawrence Bishnoi and the same weapons were used in the killing of famous Singer Sidhu Moosewala. Earlier, on October 18, NIA had searched the house of Ansari and many incriminating documents and articles, including illegally acquired properties papers, digital devices, star–brand pistols were seized. “Total of eight accused have been arrested in this case so far. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the NIA official said.