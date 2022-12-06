Mohali: The Punjab police are likely to question famous Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirat Aulakh in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said on Tuesday. According to sources, the two singers can be called for questioning in the case. The development comes nearly a month after Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur met the DGP Punjab chief at the police headquarters in Chandigarh.

Also read: Sidhu Moosewala's parents meet Punjab DGP

Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh had in October demanded a meeting with the DGP and threatened to withdraw the FIR in his son's murder case and leave the country if the slain singer was linked with gangsters. Singh had also sought to know why investigating agencies had not summoned the "B-team of (jailed gangster) Lawrence Bishnoi" gang.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 a day after his security was withdrawn. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder. The Punjab police had filed the first 1,850-page charge sheet against 24 accused in a Mansa court in August.