New Delhi: The dedication and respect for the Indian soldiers were reflected in the voice of 81-year-old retired Brigadier BK Khanna as he spoke to ETV Bharat ahead of Republic day. He spoke elaborately on his major role in the 1971 war.

As a young captain, the Brigadier was posted in Shamsher Nagar-Maulvi Bazar-Sylhet and Dhaka University areas. He said that India shares good relations with many countries but, "the biggest threat to the country from outside is from China and Pakistan. But internal threat also poses another challenge. Every community has to be taken along without discrimination. If any of them are neglected, then they can become the target for ISI, and ISI will attack our country through them. That's why equal opportunities should be given to everyone, irrespective of religion, " Brigadier Khanna said.

Answering why Republic Day is important for India, Brigadier Khanna said, "The day is important because both India and Pakistan inherited the British legacy and Pakistan also got its independence along with us, but now the Army has coups around four-five times in Pakistan. But in India the Army has always supported the democratic system. We have always talked about democracy and taking everyone along. You can change your governments, in the states as well as at the Centre. The army also supports democracy."

“You will be surprised to see the interference of the Army in Pakistan after independence. It was said that the Army should not remain in Delhi or around Delhi. But being a soldier, I know that governments will come and go, but in India, the Army will always be there and play its role in a democratic country," he added.

Also read: Republic Day Parade 2023: NCC women cadets brace themselves to march on Kartavya Path

Four years ago, Brigadier Khanna was honoured by the Government of Bangladesh with the 'Freedom Fighter of Bangladesh' award. Even after retirement, he continued to serve the country. He was also the founder member of the National Disaster Management Authority and was also came up with schemes that brought the country out of many disasters.

Brigadier Khanna has had a unique relationship with Pakistan as he was born in Lahore and was two years old when the Partition took place. He then came to India with his parents and grew up to become an officer in the Army. He fought bravely against Pakistan in the 1971 war and Bangladesh considered him as the hero of their independence. Later, after retirement, in the 90s, when he got a chance to go to Pakistan in a delegation, he also went to see his home in Lahore.

“When I reached the compound, I did not see any five-storey building there, as my elder brother had told me. People were also not around. I asked a captain of the Pakistani Army who accompanied me to call someone out of the house. When one or two people came out, the Captain sternly asked why they were not coming. So those people said that someone had told them that a Brigadier of the Indian Army was coming, his house is here, and he has come to take his house back. I laughed and said that I was just coming to see my house. I also told them that there should have been a five-storied building here to which they said that due to an earthquake in 1950, two floors of the building collapsed and now it's just a three-storey building," he said.

"I told them that my grandfather's name was Daulat Ram Khanna and his name was also engraved on a stone in from of the house. I was very delighted to see that stone. It gave me great satisfaction to see the place where my parents had once lived and where I was born. I felt like I have achieved something big. The country is not on good terms with India but it is strange that even after I was a soldier, I got homely vibes from the place," Khanna said.