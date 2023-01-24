New Delhi: With the 74th Republic Day celebrations in India just two days away, the preparations for the prestigious Republic Day Parade in the national capital are in full swing. The 148 women cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), who are selected to march in the parade this year, are beaming with pride as they brace themselves to participate in the parade with full vigor and enthusiasm.

A 20-year-old girl cadet from J&K, Ladakh Directorate said the opportunity is a dream come true for her. "It is a proud moment for me as for the first time I will be marching with the Republic day contingent on the Kartavya Path, which is a dream come true," she said while speaking to ETV Bharat. Further emphasizing the increasing women's empowerment in the country, she said she is proud that her country is led by a lady President.

"It's the best thing about new India. In fact, almost all the marching contingents of the Republic Day Parade are also led by lady contingents, which in itself is great motivation. Breaking all the shackles, even girls from far-flung areas in J&K are coming and attending the Republic Day camp and marching in the Republic Day Parade for the first time on the Kartavya path, which is a great step towards a progressive India," she said.

Ishita Shukla, another serving NCC cadet representing the Delhi Directorate said, "I am a part of the RDC contingent 2023. I am inspired by the females leading the contingent in RDC for the CRPF as well as the Indian Navy. They have inspired me to join the armed forces."

Also read: Youngest to reach Mt Everest base camp ascends Jivdhan fort in Nauvari saree

Further adding that she holds pride in being part of her contingent that will salute President Murmu this year, Ishita said, "India has progressed a lot, and with the first batch of NDA women being open to all, I think we have come quite ahead from where we were to what we are now. The continents being led by the Indian commanders inspired us to join the armed forces. We are also saluting the lady President Murmu this year, which is a great opportunity for us," she added.

Further, when asked about how she feels about her role towards the country, a woman cadet from Sikkim, Chowring Bhutia, who is representing Sikkim and West Bengal Directorate, said she feels it her responsibility to encourage more women from North-East India to join NCC. "Being part of the Republic day parade and able to be part of the Marching contingent needs a lot of hard work. In the coming years, I would like to be an officer and encourage the youth, especially women from my region, to be a part of not only NCC but other contingents," Bhutia said.

Out of 659 girls who participated in the NCC Republic Day camp, 148 were selected to be a part of the Republic Day marching contingent. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the first organization in the world to have inducted women in uniform in the early 1950s.