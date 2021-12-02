New Delhi: Supreme Court on Thursday reprimanded the Delhi government for keeping schools open amid the increasing pollution across the national capital. Slamming the AAP led government, the court said the schools have been opened for the kids while adults are enjoying work from home.

Following the Apex court's rebuke, the AAP government announced the closure of schools till further order.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia took his Twitter account to announce the shutdown of the schools till further order. Sisodia tweeted, "In view of pollution, all schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders. However, the board examinations will be conducted as per the pre-determined schedule."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the schools in Delhi were closed for a long time, but considering the pollution level which seemed to be improving the school were allowed to function.

The pollution level across the national capital has once again deteriorated, following which the government has decided to close the schools, Rai said.

Requesting the citizens to use public transport to reduce the pollution level AAP leader said, "the government is constantly monitoring the pollution level across the national capital. Environmental bus services implement and the metro capacity has also been increased,"

