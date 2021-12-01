New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the continuation of the Central Vista project in the national capital even though the ban on construction in Delhi is still in force.

Rai said that despite the ban on construction work in Delhi, the work on the Central Vista project is still continuing. He also said that the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) sent a notice to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) seeking an explanation as to under whose order and on what basis the construction work was going on.

The Minister also said this was the second notice that this was the second time notice was issued to the CPWD adding that the earlier notice was issued over the violation of dust norm at the construction site.

"Water is being sprinkled on the main road, but there is dust on the link road. So two notices have been issued. They will have to reply by tomorrow," said Rai.

Earlier, the Delhi Government banned construction work in the national capital till further order due to the high levels of pollution.

