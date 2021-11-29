New Delhi: The 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, who got suspended for the rest of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday for their 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session, called the decision "authoritative" and "unprecedented". A joint statement is being released by these 12 Rajya Sabha MPs which has mentioned that these leaders will meet tomorrow to deliberate on the future course of action.

"The floor leaders of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha will meet on November 30 to deliberate on the future course of action to resist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend Parliamentary democracy," the statement read.

While condemning the decision, these leaders stated, "The leaders of the Opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha pertaining to suspension of members for the entire duration of the Winter session."

It further added, "The motion moved by the Government for suspending the members in regard to the unfortunate incident that occurred in the previous session is unprecedented and violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha)."

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Monday suspended 12 members for the remaining part of the winter session over their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Among the suspended MPs, six are from Congress, two each from the Shiv Sena and TMC, and one each from the CPM and the CPI. The suspended MPs include Elamaram Kareem of CPM, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

Also Read: 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for rest of winter session over misconduct