New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Monday suspended 12 members for remaining part of the winter session over their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session.

Among the suspended MPs, six are from the Congress, two each from the Shiv Sena and TMC and one each from the CPM and the CPI.

The suspended Congress MPs are Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Hussain and Akhilesh Singh.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena and Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of TMC were also among the suspended members.

Elamaram Kareem from CPM and Binoy Viswam from CPI have also been suspended for the rest of the session.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Opposition parties of Rajya Sabha condemned the suspension of 12 MPs. "The leaders of Opposition parties unitedly condemn the unwarranted and undemocratic suspension of 12 members in violation of all the Rules of Procedure of Rajya Sabha pertaining to suspension of members for the entire duration of the Winter session," read the statement.

"The motion moved by the Government for suspending the members in regard to the unfortunate incident that occurred in the previous session is unprecedented and violates the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Council of states," the leaders said.

The statement said the floor leaders of Opposition Parties of Rajya Sabha will meet Tuesday to deliberate on the future course of action "to assist the authoritarian decision of the Government and defend parliamentary democracy".

The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day amid sloganeering by opposition parties over various issues.