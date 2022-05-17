New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the high command could soon take a view on Gujarat leader Hardik Patel, who has been levelling allegations against the state unit and did not attend the Chintan Shivir. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet AICC Gujarat in charge Raghu Sharma on Wednesday to review the situation in the poll-bound state and may even call Hardik to explain his position.

Hardik, who led the Patel quota movement in the state in 2015, was later roped in the party by Rahul. His entry had benefited the Congress in the 2017 assembly elections and he was made working president last year. Since then, the young leader has not been at ease with the state leadership and has often blamed them for keeping him aside.

Recently, there was speculation that Hardik may join the BJP as the Congress was trying to rope in another influential community leader Naresh Patel. Later, Hardik clarified that he was very much in the Congress and only wanted his concerns addressed by the high command. Later, in charge Raghu Sharma along with top state leadership attended the first death anniversary of his father to express solidarity.

On May 10, when Rahul addressed a Tribal rally in Dahod, many had expected that he would interact with Hardik to resolve the issues between the young leader and the state leadership. But that did not happen due to Rahul’s busy schedule, said the sources. Speculation around the leader grew further as Hardik skipped the three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur from May 13-15 where over 400 leaders from across the country had gathered.

"I tried calling him on his mobile phone but he did not take the call. Later he told me that he could not attend the shivir due to some Patel community events scheduled earlier. For me his absence is not an issue. But I am concerned over his repeated remarks in the media. He should express his concerns against me or anyone else within the party. Going to the media harms the party. If this continues there may be action against him," Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

Thakor’s remarks gave a hint that issues in the state unit were far from getting resolved and such public spats could cost the party dearly in the coming elections. If the Congress loses Hardik, it will be a big jolt to the party. Another key Patel leader, Naresh was expected to join the Gujarat Congress at the behest of poll manager Prashant Kishor, who has now parted ways with the Congress. But that chapter is closed now, said the sources. Interestingly, Hardik and Naresh recently had a meeting in Ahmedabad where the two discussed the way forward.