New Delhi: With the onset of winter, the pollution level in Delhi NCR is getting worse with every passing day with the national capital blanketed by a thick cover of smog. On Friday, the pollution level of many areas of NCR was recorded in Red Zone and Dark Red Zone with the Air Quality Index recorded in the range of 400-500. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Ghaziabad is the most polluted with an AQI of 405.

The pollution levels in Alipore, Shadipur, NSIT Dwarka, ITO, Sirifort, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, Nehru Nagar, Dwarka Sector 8, Patparganj, Ashok Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Narela, Okhla Phase II, Wazirpur, Bawana, Pusa and Mundka areas of Delhi have been recorded in the Red Zone while the pollution level of Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Loni area of ​​Ghaziabad is in the Dark Red Zone.

The AQIs of other areas were recorded as RK Puram- 342, Siri Fort-330, ITO, Delhi-345, Pusa, Delhi-307, Nehru Nagar, Delhi-356, Ashok Vihar, Delhi-375. In view of the rising pollution levels, the Ministry of Health has advised people with heart and lung diseases to not venture out of their homes and preferably keep children and elderly people indoors in the morning and evenings.

The Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government is being criticized for the rising pollution levels. However Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed the three landfill sites built by the BJP ruled MCD in Delhi for the issue. The Air Quality Index 0-50 is considered in the 'good' category, 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'extremely', 400-500 as 'severe' and above 500 as 'extreme'.