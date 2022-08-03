New Delhi: As many as 657 personnel belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF died by suicide in the past five years, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

The minister of state for home said the Rajya Sabha that 153 personnel died by suicide in 2021, 149 in 2020, 133 in 2019, 97 in 2018 and 125 in 2017.The Central Armed Police Forces or the paramilitary forces include the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard. The combined strengthen of these forces is around 10 lakh. (PTI)

