TS Singh Deo takes a dig at former Guv says, 'she souldn't have blocked the OBC reservation bill'

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo reached Balod to attend a private affair on Sunday. He also reached Jhalmala village where he offered prayers at the Ganga temple. While addressing the media here, he spoke on the killing of BJP leaders in the state.

Talking to the media here, Singh Deo said, "The Bhartiya Janata Party keeps worrying about me. I never worry about them I have a family and I think only about them and their protection." Singh Deo said this in reply to a former home minister and the leader of Bhartiya Janata Party, Brijmohan Agarwal's, statement, in which he said, "If TS Singh Deo wants to save his reputation, he should support the Bharatiya Janata Party."

Singh Deo further said, "The former Governor of the state, Anusuiya Uikey, blocked the OBC reservation bill. I believe this was wrong on her part. If she did not agree to the bill she should've sent it back or if she was in favour of the bill, she should've signed it. Not taking any decision on the bill was a very irresponsible action of the former Governor. It is now the responsibility of the new Governor of the state to start the process of recruitment. This will provide employment to the youth of the state."

The Congress government prepared a manifesto on which the government has worked on a lot of points and some points such as pensions to unemployed youth or a raise in a pension are still pending. This is the last bill before the elections and the Chief Minister will definitely look into it." Talking about law and order in the state, Singh Deo said, "It is the responsibility of the police department to maintain the law and order in the state. Also, people should stay alert if there is an old enmity."