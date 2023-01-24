Bastar: For the first time, the third gender will participate in the Republic Day parade in Chhattisgarh's Lal Bagh Ground. According to sources, Chief Minister Baghel will salute the parade by hoisting the flag. Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "Like every year, this year also the Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, will reach the historic Lal Bagh ground in Jagdalpur to hoist the flag on Republic Day.

After which he will hoist the flag and will take the salute from the platoon in the parade. For the first time, the third gender will also participate in the parade." Explaining further, Bastar IG Sundarraj P said, "This is a historic moment for Bastar as this has never happened before in Chhattisgarh. The inclusion of the third gender will send a message of equality in society and the third gender will be able to join the mainstream."

Earlier, nine transgenders from the Maoist-hit Bastar were selected for the "Bastar Fighters Exam". The transgenders will now actively participate in fighting against Maoists and will become a support system to the security forces involved in the anti-Maoist operations. Earlier in 2022, the Chhattisgarh government announced that it would recruit tribals as 'Bastar Fighters' to strengthen the existing force to end the Maoist menace. Before this, 13 members of the community have been serving as 'Bastar Fighters' in the state. The selected transgenders thanked the Chhattisgarh government (Home Department), Police Headquarters Chhattisgarh and 'Bastar Fighters' Police.