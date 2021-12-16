Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a first of its kind initiative by setting up a State-level Welfare Board for the transgender community. The government is planning to introduce a bill that takes into consideration several aspects of transgenders and strive for their welfare.

With still a lot of stigma persisting around the existence of a third gender, it becomes generally very difficult if not impossible for transgenders to get jobs in government and private institutions. They face several crises even in public places. But, in order to provide this class with the benefits of all government schemes, the state government's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance has prepared a policy, which has been handed over to the Social Justice Department.

The state government has published the draft rules under the Protection of Rights of Transgenders Act 2019 by the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department of the state, whereas the measures to execute this policy are also underway. After the implementation of the rules, identity cards will be issued for transgenders in 30 days. More than 30,000 transgenders of the state will benefit from the decision.

To provide benefits of all government schemes to transgenders, the authorities plan to review all the educational, social security, health, vocational training and self-employment schemes devised by the state. It also intends to initiate steps to eliminate discrimination against transgenders in government and private organisations, educational institutions and other public places.

According to the proposed policy provisions, separate toilets will be established for transgenders in hospitals and separate wards in offices. This is planned to be fully executed across the state within a time frame of two years. Additionally, the government will introduce awareness campaigns to educate, train and inform the common masses about the rights of transgenders.

The educational curriculum at schools and colleges as well as the syllabus for medical education will be altered in order to be transgender-inclusive. A committee will be formed to ensure that the students studying in the schools and colleges are not harassed.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, over 10 crore families of the poor, deprived and weaker sections of the country get the facility of health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh annually. However, the third gender was not eligible for this scheme so far. But, they have been made eligible for it recently and therefore can claim medical cover under the scheme. This insurance can be used for crucial surgeries like sex-change surgery for transgenders.

Many trans-persons are of the opinion that because of Covid, it has become nearly impossible for them to afford such expensive surgeries although they are an imperative part of their identities. In such a situation, the Ayushman Bharat Card can come to their rescue. Additionally, under the government's new scheme SMILE, special insurance will also be allotted for surgery and medical assistance of transgenders. The Central government has also allocated Rs 500 crore in the five-year plan for the welfare and uplift of transgenders.

The state government further plans to constitute a State Bisexual Welfare Board and District Bisexual Welfare Board for the transgenders of the state, whereas the Minister of Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department will be appointed as the Chairman of the State Level Transgender Board. Apart from this, the Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary of the department will be its member secretaries. The board will have principal secretaries or secretaries of a dozen departments as members as well.

Five representatives of the transgender community, two social workers of the transgender community, one representative of the State Women's Commission, Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission will also be appointed as members of the board.

Ramesh E Kumar, Commissioner, Social Justice Department, has also confirmed that a policy is being prepared to facilitate better practising of rights for transgenders.

